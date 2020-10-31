First Impressions: Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Days of Our Lives

Cady McClain

Cady McClain returned to daytime TV as Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux on Days of Our Lives. McClain is the fifth actress to play the legacy character that has been a part of the DAYS landscape since the mid-1970s.

On Friday's episode, McClain shared scenes with Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), while searching for her favorite cuz Hope, who decided to ditch her daughter Ciara's memorial service.

What do you think the future has in store for Jennifer? Let us know your First Impressions of Cady McClain in the comments below!