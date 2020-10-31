General Hospital Spoilers: Valentin Tries to Avoid Becoming the Cat Curiosity Kills

Author:
Publish date:
James Patrick Stuart

James Patrick Stuart

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) hears a tale of women's suffrage

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) isn't ready for what's coming. 

Franco (Roger Howarth) doesn't like what he's hearing. 

Julian (William deVry) REALLY needs to get in touch with Ava (Maura West). 

Chase (Josh Swickard) has a sit down with mama Jackie (Kim Delaney). 

Ava gets some help from Portia (Brook Kerr). 

Anna (Finola Hughes) finally learns what's what.

Finn (Michael Easton) is unnerved.

Valentin tries to satisfy his curiosity. 

Peter (Wes Ramsey) hears from someone and he is none to pleased about it. 

Anna doesn't know what to do.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) screws up. 

Finn has a chat with Robert (Tristan Rogers). 

Peter tries to get in touch with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). 

Curtis (Donnell Turner) wants to know what the deal is.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gh-shirtless chase
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Finn Knows Chase Is a Lie and the Truth Ain't In Him

GH 33
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Nikolas and Ava Bond Over Hooch

gh-shirtless chase
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Chase Tries to Get on Top of Michael's Problematic Behind

perkie-gh-1:3:2019
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Monica Is PISSED to Learn Her Flash Drive Son Is In Shadybrook