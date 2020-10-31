General Hospital Spoilers: Valentin Tries to Avoid Becoming the Cat Curiosity Kills

James Patrick Stuart

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) hears a tale of women's suffrage.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) isn't ready for what's coming.

Franco (Roger Howarth) doesn't like what he's hearing.

Julian (William deVry) REALLY needs to get in touch with Ava (Maura West).

Chase (Josh Swickard) has a sit down with mama Jackie (Kim Delaney).

Ava gets some help from Portia (Brook Kerr).

Anna (Finola Hughes) finally learns what's what.

Finn (Michael Easton) is unnerved.

Valentin tries to satisfy his curiosity.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) hears from someone and he is none to pleased about it.

Anna doesn't know what to do.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) screws up.

Finn has a chat with Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Peter tries to get in touch with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) wants to know what the deal is.