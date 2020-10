The Young and the Restless Promo: Sally Spectra Gets Ready to Make Her Mark on Genoa City

Courtney Hope

A new red arrives in town on The Young and the Restless. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) left LA with her tail between her legs.

She pops up in Genoa City this week, ready to start something big. Her reputation as a designer precedes her, but the rest of her history may still be a mystery.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: