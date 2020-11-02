Ashley Jones Looks Back on Bridget's "Bold and Beautiful" Romances

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful will welcome back Ashley Jones this week as Bridget Forrester. Though this visit might be short, Bridget has a long history on the B&B canvas. Jones opened up to Soaps.com about what the good doctor is up to off-screen and some of her more controversial storylines.

When she's not in Los Angeles, Jones explained, Bridget is living and working in New York City, co-parenting her son, Logan, with Owen Knight (Brandon Beemer). But she imagined that Owen's May-December romance with Jackie Marone (Lesley-Anne Down) has fizzled. She mused:

Owen is a single dad, helping raise his son. He and Jackie have probably run their course.

Jones looked back on one of her first - and most challenging - storylines on B&B. That saw her character falling head-over-heels for her onetime father/adoptive brother/stepdad, Ridge Forrester (then-Ronn Moss). How did she navigate that complicated family tree?

She said:

that was challenging! I came in to take over the part from Jennifer Finnegan [sic], who was absolutely loved in the part, and one of my first big storylines was that Bridget was sort of falling in love with Ridge!

Jones leaned into the challenge, saying: