Courtney Hope Shares How She's Making Sally "Young and Restless"
Courtney Hope is bringing Sally Spectra from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Young and the Restless this week. The redhead chatted with TV Insider about arriving in Genoa City and what we can expect from the fiery heroine.
How did joining the show come about? She explained:
It was absolutely a surprise to me. I got a phone call on a Monday from my agent. I was told the writers from Y&R were hoping to write Sally into the show and would I be interested in joining. Immediately, I said yes! I love Y&R and everyone there. I was very flattered, honored, and excited.
She's set to cross paths with fellow fashionista Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman). La Fenmore and Sally Spectra Senior (Darlene Conley) go way back, so it's no surprise these two connect. Hope dished:
Lauren definitely has a history with Sally’s great aunt. Sally gravitates towards that connection. Her great aunt is having a great time on a beach somewhere, but she definitely still has connections. From my point of view ... it makes sense to touch down in a place where there’s someone familiar as opposed to going to completely new territory.
And she's been able to share her insights into Sally with the Y&R team, adding:
Yes. Josh Griffith (Y&R’s head writer and co-executive producer) was really open to [hearing about] Sally’s past. It was definitely a collaborative meeting. They want to make sure the history is accurate and to make sure what has already happened is brought into the script when it’s necessary to make sure that there is consistency. I definitely want to honor where they take Sally. They’re different writers. Genoa City is different [from L.A.]. Josh said if there’s anything that’s important to you, please let us know. All in all, I’m very impressed with where they’re taking Sally.