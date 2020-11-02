"Heartbroken" Jeannie Mai Exits Dancing with the Stars Due to "Health Concern"

Steven Bergman Photography

An unexpected medical crisis for The Real's Jeannie Mai means she'll depart Dancing with the Stars prematurely. The talk show host was recently diagnosed with Epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition of the windpipe, she told Good Morning America in an exclusive statement.

Mai said:

My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.

This week on DWTS, two contestants were scheduled to be sent home. Now, just one will be axed. The dancing competition told GMA:

Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.

Mai's dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, shared a video with GMA, in which he said he felt "devastated," but is prioritizing Mai's health. Watch the message below.