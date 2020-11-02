The View's Sara Haines Set to Host ABC Game Show The Chase

Author:
Publish date:
Sara Haines

ABC has given the thumbs-up to remake the popular British game show The Chase to be made into a series order. The series will feature contestants battling it out against a professional quizzer, known as "the chaser," whose primary goal is to stop the contestants from obtaining a cash prize. 

RELATED: Stars of Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time Set to Headline New Quiz Show "The Chase"

The View's Sara Haines will host the show with a nine-episode order, and a premiere has yet to be announced.

According to Deadline, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time players James HolzhauerKen Jennings, and Brad Rutter will star in the hour-long series, and the contestants must answer questions from various topics as they vie to win a chase prize in the final round. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jeopardy Greatest of All Time GOAT logo
Game Shows

Stars of Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time Set to Headline New Quiz Show "The Chase"

Alex Trebek
Game Shows

Alex Trebek Admits He's Rehearsed His Last Episode of Jeopardy!

Ken-Jennings
Game Shows

Jeopardy! Champ Ken Jennings on G.O.A.T Tournament: "I Can Still Play This Game"

Sara Haines
Talk Shows

Sara Haines Returns As Permanent Co-Host of The View