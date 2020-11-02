The View's Sara Haines Set to Host ABC Game Show The Chase

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC has given the thumbs-up to remake the popular British game show The Chase to be made into a series order. The series will feature contestants battling it out against a professional quizzer, known as "the chaser," whose primary goal is to stop the contestants from obtaining a cash prize.

The View's Sara Haines will host the show with a nine-episode order, and a premiere has yet to be announced.

According to Deadline, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time players James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter will star in the hour-long series, and the contestants must answer questions from various topics as they vie to win a chase prize in the final round.