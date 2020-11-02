WATCH: Eve Announces Exit from The Talk

Photo: Art Streiber/CBS

Another co-host of The Talk is saying goodbye. On Monday, Eve revealed she will be departing the talk show. The rapper and actress explained she and her British businessman husband, Max Cooper, were working on growing their family and wanting to spend more time with them, as well. Eve's departure news comes two months after former co-host Marie Osmond made her announcement in September. Eve first joined the show in November 2017, where she replaced Aisha Tyler.

Eve revealed the end of December will be her last time on the show and gave much gratitude and love to her co-hosts and the staff and crew.

Eve stated,

I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.

