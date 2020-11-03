DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Carly Silver react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Thomas is obsessed with a Hope doll on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy and Finn are moving super fast!

Stefano is in a Ninja Foodi on Days of Our Lives. Is it time for DAYS to just say ENOUGH on using Stefano as a plot device? The prison break and blackout dominates Salem. Cady McClain debuts as Jennifer Horton. Cameron Johnson is cast as Theo.

William deVry and Emme Rylan are out at General Hospital. Who will Dante end up with now? Ava and Nikolas come back together. The truth is coming out about who is Peter's mother. Should Robin (Kimberly McCullough) return to Port Charles to help wrap up the story?

Tricia Cast returns to The Young and the Restless. Devon and Elena are all drama. Adam disowns the Newman family. Who should Lily be with? Should Y&R pursue Billy and Lily or should it explore a Lily and Adam?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

