General Hospital Promo: Portia's Got Jordan's Number . . . And Makes the Call

Brook Kerr, Briana Nicole Henry

It may be a November to remember on General Hospital. Franco (Roger Howarth) faces a crisis and thinks he can fix it by asking Jason (Steve Burton) for a favor. (Spoiler alert: It's Jason doing something Jason does best!)

Portia (Brook Kerr) adds up the numbers and decides that Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is on the wrong side of the law. The good doc confronts her rival on her policing skills.

Chase (Josh Swickard) has to step out of the shower . . . all dripping wet to answer a phone call . . . just because.

An impatient Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) summons Sonny (Maurice Benard) to Pentonville to spill some tea. Julian (William deVry) may find it easier to deal with Cyrus' (Jeff Kober) business offer.

Alex (Finola Hughes) takes over and rolls over Anna and Finn (Michael Easton). Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is present when Alex puts Finn in danger. BANG!

Watch the new GH promo below: