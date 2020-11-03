Tyler Johnson OUT at The Young and the Restless!

Tyler Johnson (Theo Vanderway) is departing Genoa City. The Young and the Restless actor announced via Twitter he will be exiting the show. Johnson tweeted,

Fans were a bit confused by the tweet and speculated on whether or not he would be leaving the show. Johnson later confirmed he was and tweeted,

Johnson first joined the show in June 2019. He replaced Nic Luken as Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) scheming social media influencer friend, who turned out to be a long lost cousin via their late grandma Dina (Marla Adams). No word on his final airdate.