WATCH: Get a First Look at Season Six of The Bay

The Bay is giving fans a juicy sneak peek at what's about to go down on the upcoming sixth season! The multi-Daytime Emmy Award winning digital series has just dropped a trailer. Once again, the Garrett clan and company are all mixed up in some steamy romances, intrigue, mystery and good old fashioned drama.

RELATED: The Bay Heads to Popstar! TV

The citizens of Bay City are also tackling some of the issues that are front and center in America and the world, which includes the coronavirus pandemic, fights for justice, equality, and more. If you can't wait for brand new episodes of The Bay, see what's happening below.

All new episodes of The Bay is available to view on Popstar! TV every Tuesday at 3 PM EST beginning November 10.