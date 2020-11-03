The Young and the Restless Still in Production After Two Test Positive For COVID-19

The Young and the Restless is pushing on with production despite two people recently testing positive for the coronavirus. The production crew were notified via email on November 1 about the positive diagnosis and,

Production received two new positive test results for COVID-19 on November 1, 2020 and the individuals have begun self-isolation.

According to Deadline, the letter went on to say,

The affected areas of the production will be deep cleaned and disinfected. Contact tracing has been completed and those individuals who were in who were in close contact with the affected individuals have been notified. The production will take steps to respect all affected workers’ privacy.

Y&R's safety protocols of regular testing lead to positive results. A COVID officer on set monitors the execution of the plan. The site also revealed the production company has concluded the two who tested positive will not affect Y&R's upcoming scenes slated for filming this week. This will include a huge family event with 15 actors in close distance. Even though the actors will be close to each other, the industry's COVID guidelines require actors to wear their masks right up until they start taping.