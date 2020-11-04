Matthew Atkinson, Annika Noelle

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) concedes to Hope (Annika Noelle) that they shouldn't have a chat about Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Thomas believes their relationship is gnawing at her. He notices her reaction when Liam says he's going over to Steffy's. Despite Thomas' obvious observations, Hope reminds him that they share a daughter, and being a devoted father, Liam would go there.

Thomas is more concerned about the number of trips Liam takes to Malibu even though Finn (Tanner Novlan) is around and Steffy is getting better. Plus, he can see how it hurts Hope . . . to boot. Thomas claims he's just looking out after her without any creepy strings attached. He explains how he saw the same pattern in his father, who bounced between two families and two women he loved, Taylor and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Thomas goes further and tells Hope that Liam should just do what he said he would, then there would be no problems to deal with, yet here they are. Hope claims that Liam is supportive of her new relationship with Finn. Liam's onboard with Steffy finding someone for herself and claims she deserves to be happy.

Thomas takes this cue and tells Hope she deserves to be happy as well. He goes on about how wonderful and amazing she is. Thomas adds how he looks up to and respects her. He gets a bit choked up when he says he would like to be more like her. Thomas wishes Hope could be inside his head so she could see how "Gone with the Wind" fabulous she really is.

