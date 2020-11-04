Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 2, 2020
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will guest star on Starz's upcoming comedy Run the World
- Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra) will reprise her role of Nurse April Sexton in the sixth season of Chicago Med
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) is in talks to make his directorial debut with Creed 3
- Jesse McCartney (ex-J.R.) will guest on the Nov. 11 episode of singing competition show I Can See Your Voice
- Lauryn Hill (ex-Kira) features on "Save the Day," a newly-released song from Mariah Carey
- Lark Voorhies (ex-Jasmine) will appear on Peacock's reboot of Saved by the Bell
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) is releasing an album called Black Francis, which he calls " Rat Pack meets R&B and soul"
- Lindsey Morgan (ex-Kristina) will star as Micki in The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reimagining Walker
- Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in Dying for a Daughter, airing on Lifetime Movie Network on Nov. 7 at 7 PM EST
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) reprises her role as the voice of Ms. Nowhere in the second season of the animated show Fast & Furious Spy Racers, streaming now on Netflix
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will star in the road trip comedy Unplugging
- Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) co-stars in the short film A Lengthy Look Within the Mirror for BET Her
- Tonya Lee Williams (ex-Olivia) launched Access Reelworld, "Canada’s largest national database dedicated to helping racially diverse professionals get hired"
- Darcy Rose Byrnes (ex-Abby) voices Maricela in Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 on Netflix