Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati spoke to Soaps.com about a storyline engulfing almost everyone in Salem. Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) recently revealed that son's father is Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams)...who sexually assaulted her. Tripp claims innocence after a paternity test revealed he is baby Henry's daddy, but the town is divided.

Coming to Allie's defense are her Grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Step-Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn). This has fractured John's long-standing friendship with Tripp's dad, Steve (Stephen Nichols)...but Marlena and Kayla's (Mary Beth Evans) bond will also be tried.

Carlivati explained:

Remember, Kayla herself is a past victim of sexual assault, and she only recently was reminded of that trauma while being held captive by Dr. Rolf [(William Utay].

Kayla has been firmly on her stepson's side until now, but she knows he has a darker side. Carlivati noted:

He held a scalpel to her throat. Yes, they have moved past that. While Steve was away, we actually saw Kayla and Tripp bond quite a bit. So she’s very torn.

But there might be more twists and turns to come. Carlivati teased: