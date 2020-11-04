As Kelly Ripa celebrates her 30th anniversary with The Walt Disney Company, some familiar faces will join her on the Nov. 5 episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan. In fact, a number of her former All My Children co-stars will appear, staging a soap-tastic reunion!

The AMC actors who will take part are: Eva LaRue (ex-Maria), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), Walt Willey (ex-Jackson), Finola Hughes (ex-Anna/Alex), and Dondré T. Whitfield (ex-Terrence). Ripa's former Hope & Faith co-stars Faith Ford and Ted McGinley will also pop by, celebrating their time working together on the sitcom.