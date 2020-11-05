The Bold and the Beautiful's Diamond White Teases Paris-Zoe Tension
The Bold and the Beautiful viewers met newcomer Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) this week. Zoe (Kiara Barnes)'s sister made a splash at Forrester Creations and made some sparks fly.
White told Soap Opera Digest:
Paris is this unheard-of little sister of Zoe’s. She comes in and interjects this big energy. She’s a super-bright light and a very positive person. As for the dynamics between her and Zoe, obviously they haven’t seen each other for a long time. People didn’t even know that Paris existed, so it’s like she and her sister are rekindling their relationship.
Currently, Zoe is torn between Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz). Paris finds herself taking a liking to Zende. White explained:
Paris really likes Zende. She is super-flirty with him. She’s trying to get him to like her and I think they do like each other because he has some cute little remarks about how she should be a model. Right now, they’re trying to get to know each other, but she thinks Zoe and Carter are a great fit; when it comes to Zende, I think Paris hopes there might be a future there.
But there might be more than meets the eye with the new-to-town Buckingham. White teased:
Usually there is some secret that won’t be revealed until it’s revealed — especially since Paris hasn’t been talked about at all. It’s like, ‘Where did she come from? Why is she here now?’ That’s something that we are going to find out, but our introduction to her is very sweet and innocent.