The Bold and the Beautiful viewers met newcomer Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) this week. Zoe (Kiara Barnes)'s sister made a splash at Forrester Creations and made some sparks fly.

White told Soap Opera Digest:

Paris is this unheard-of little sister of Zoe’s. She comes in and interjects this big energy. She’s a super-bright light and a very positive person. As for the dynamics between her and Zoe, obviously they haven’t seen each other for a long time. People didn’t even know that Paris existed, so it’s like she and her sister are rekindling their relationship.

Currently, Zoe is torn between Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz). Paris finds herself taking a liking to Zende. White explained:

Paris really likes Zende. She is super-flirty with him. She’s trying to get him to like her and I think they do like each other because he has some cute little remarks about how she should be a model. Right now, they’re trying to get to know each other, but she thinks Zoe and Carter are a great fit; when it comes to Zende, I think Paris hopes there might be a future there.

But there might be more than meets the eye with the new-to-town Buckingham. White teased: