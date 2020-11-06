Mary Beth Evans Dishes Exiting and Incoming Co-Stars on Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady Johnson) has bid adieu to some of her longtime castmates. In recent months, Evans' real-life BFFs Kristian Alfonso and Melissa Reeves, who played Kayla's on-screen pals Hope Williams Brady and Jennifer Horton Deveraux, both departed NBC's lone soap opera.
The changes were tough, Evans told Soap Opera Digest:
It’s crazy. Really. First it was Missy, and I understood why she didn’t want to come back at this time. I think she will come back maybe later but the traveling, the Covid, staying with older in-laws, everything about it, I think was rough for her. And then with Kristian, it was just a separate set of circumstances. They are my sisters for life.
But she is thrilled to welcome Cady McClain as nuJennifer. Evans shared:
I worked with her on [where Evans played Sierra and McClain was Rosanna]. In fact, there were many times where we would ride together to the studio in a car service. But I’ve loved her forever and admired her work. She’s doing a great job.