Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady Johnson) has bid adieu to some of her longtime castmates. In recent months, Evans' real-life BFFs Kristian Alfonso and Melissa Reeves, who played Kayla's on-screen pals Hope Williams Brady and Jennifer Horton Deveraux, both departed NBC's lone soap opera.

The changes were tough, Evans told Soap Opera Digest:

It’s crazy. Really. First it was Missy, and I understood why she didn’t want to come back at this time. I think she will come back maybe later but the traveling, the Covid, staying with older in-laws, everything about it, I think was rough for her. And then with Kristian, it was just a separate set of circumstances. They are my sisters for life.

But she is thrilled to welcome Cady McClain as nuJennifer. Evans shared: