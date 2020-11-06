WATCH: The Bold and the Beautiful Celebrates 100 Episodes Back in Production

The Bold and the Beautiful is celebrating filming 100 episodes since resuming production with COVID-19 restrictions in place. To mark the occasion, the CBS soap shared a behind-the-scenes video on its social media platforms, allowing fans a glimpse into what goes into keeping the actors and crew safe, from masks to mannequins.

Scott Clifton (Liam) shared of returning to set:

There were a lot of eyes on us, because if we screwed this up, we screwed it up for everyone.

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) also commented on the topic hot on everyone's mind: dummies!

We wear masks all the time. On scenes when they want it to be a little closer, sometimes we are acting with dummies.

These mannequins have yielded some interesting storylines. Currently, an Annika Noelle lookalike doll has become the object of fascination for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Atkinson added:

That thing looks a lot like Annika, enough to know it’s her and enough not like her to be a little creepy.

Watch the clip below.