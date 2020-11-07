The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Finds That Life With Plastic Is Not So Fantastic

Matthew Atkinson

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) scrambles to craft a story that makes sense.

Paris (Diamond White) has words for Zoe (Kiara Barnes) about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zende (Delon de Metz).

Shockingly, someone proposes marriage.

Zende and Zoe share some sweet, sweet, sorrow.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is STUNNED when Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) don't have much of an issue with Thomas.

Thomas remembers that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) exists.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) play mediators for Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Shauna (Denise Richards).

Thomas makes dinner plans.

Wyatt BEGS Eric (John McCook) to forgive Quinn.