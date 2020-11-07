Days of Our Lives Promo: Jack's Love Connection Blindsides Jennifer

Author:
Publish date:
Matthew Ashford, Lauren Koslow

Matthew Ashford, Lauren Koslow

Jennifer's (Cady McClain) life implodes on Days of Our Lives. She finds out that her hubby Jack (Matthew Ashford) didn't spend all of his time at her hospital bed waiting for her to wake up.

Belle (Martha Madison) decides it's time to make an honest man out of Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) overhears Claire (Isabel Durant) talk about reconnecting with her ex, Theo (Cameron Johnson).

Ava (Tamara Braun) turns up in Salem and makes demands on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Xander (Paul Telfer) better watch his back!

Melinda (Tina Huang) approaches Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to have a wee chat with her about Tripp (Lucas Adams). Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Tripp in on Melinda's decision to prosecute or not to prosecute.

Watch the new DAYS promo below:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days-spoilers-11:6:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Ava Vitali Rears Her Not So Dead Head

days-spoilers-10:9:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Philip Discovers That Sarah Is Xander's Kryptonite

days-spoilers-10:3:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Eli Screws Kristen to Save Lani

days-promo-10:2:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Tripp Falls Into a Rape Accusation