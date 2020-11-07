Matthew Ashford, Lauren Koslow

Jennifer's (Cady McClain) life implodes on Days of Our Lives. She finds out that her hubby Jack (Matthew Ashford) didn't spend all of his time at her hospital bed waiting for her to wake up.

Belle (Martha Madison) decides it's time to make an honest man out of Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) overhears Claire (Isabel Durant) talk about reconnecting with her ex, Theo (Cameron Johnson).

Ava (Tamara Braun) turns up in Salem and makes demands on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Xander (Paul Telfer) better watch his back!

Melinda (Tina Huang) approaches Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to have a wee chat with her about Tripp (Lucas Adams). Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Tripp in on Melinda's decision to prosecute or not to prosecute.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: