Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava Vitali Rears Her Not So Dead Head

Tamara Braun

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Kate's (Lauren Koslow) secret is revealed!

Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) rears her not so dead head.

Kate and Jake (Brandon Barash) bump uglies . . . repeatedly.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) is devastated.

Xander (Paul Telfer) bumps Charlie (Mike C. Manning) toward Claire (Isabel Durant).

Claire and Charlie get to know each other a little better.

Chad (Billy Flynn) wonders where oh where could his Abigail (Marci Miller) be?

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) continue to be at odds about Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Jake goes in on Gwen (Emily O'Brien) about the party fiasco.

Claire does double duty as she and Theo (Cameron Johnson) reconnect.

Xander lets Victor (John Aniston) know that Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is crooked.

Lani (Sal Stowers) learns about Eli's (Lamon Archey) dirty little secret.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has Philip's crookedness in her sights.

Belle (Martha Madison) proposes to Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is none too well after what she learns.

Abigail and Jake come to an understanding.

Lani goes IN on Abe (James Reynolds) and Eli.

When Charlie met Sarah.

Gwen's plan to destroy the Deveraux family moves to the next phase.

Philip asks Sarah to have an eating sit down.

Chad and Kate go head to head.

Claire decides it's a good idea to confide in Jan (Heather Lindell).

One encounter with Claire is all it takes to send Theo back to South Africa.

Philip's mysterious partner in crime is revealed!