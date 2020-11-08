BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead At 80

Alex Trebek Steven Bergman Photography

Alex Trebek, the face of the long time game show Jeopardy! has died after his fight with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. The show made the announcement via Twitter where it revealed Trebek was with his family when he passed away on Sunday morning at his home in Los Angeles. Jeopardy! tweeted,

In March 2019, Trebek stunned the world when he announced he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer but pledged to beat the illness. Trebek stated,

I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.

He was born George Alexander Trebek on July 22, 1940, in Sudbury, Ontario, the older of two children. His father, also named George, worked as a chef in a hotel, and his mother, Lucille, was a housewife. Trebek hosted game shows,

In addition to Jeopardy!, Trebek also hosted such shows as the CBC's Reach for the Top daytime talk show Afternoon and game shows, The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration and To Tell The Truth. In 1984, Trebek became the host of Jeopardy!, after the show was revived by the late Merv Griffin who wanted the show to be partnered up with Wheel of Fortune in syndication.

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean, and children Matthew and Emily.