ABC OK's Series Order for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is about to head to primetime, thanks to ABC. According to Deadline, the spin-off of the long-running mothership gameshow, ordered by the Mouse House, will be hosted by Wheel of Fortune'Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has the same premise as the current show; it will have contestants who are celebs battle it out to solve word puzzles and spin the wheel to get a chance to score up to $1 million. The money will go to a charity of their choosing.

No word on when the series is set to air.

