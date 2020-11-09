Inga Cadranel Checks Out of General Hospital

Author:
Publish date:
Inga Cadranel

Inga Cadranel is saying goodbye to Port Charles. Cadranel announced on social media she will be exiting her role as Harmony, Shiloh's (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) brainwashed follower/lackey in Dawn of Day and Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) mom on General Hospital

Cadranel, who has played the role since 2019, revealed due to the coronavirus pandemic she wasn't able to film at GH, as she is currently in Canada working, according to reports by Soap Opera News. The actress confirmed the news on Twitter and stated, 

Could a return be something down the line? Cadranel teased it isn't out of the realm of possibility when she posted on Instagram,

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

perkie-gh-5:6:2019
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Jordan and Ryan Star in The Curious Case of the Transplanted Kidney

Coby Ryan McLaughlin
General Hospital

Coby Ryan McLaughlin OUT at GH

Constance Towers
General Hospital

Constance Towers Checks Back Into GH

Tamara Braun
General Hospital

RUMOR REPORT: Is Tamara Braun Checking OUT at GH?