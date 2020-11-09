Steven Bergman Photography

Inga Cadranel is saying goodbye to Port Charles. Cadranel announced on social media she will be exiting her role as Harmony, Shiloh's (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) brainwashed follower/lackey in Dawn of Day and Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) mom on General Hospital.

Cadranel, who has played the role since 2019, revealed due to the coronavirus pandemic she wasn't able to film at GH, as she is currently in Canada working, according to reports by Soap Opera News. The actress confirmed the news on Twitter and stated,

Could a return be something down the line? Cadranel teased it isn't out of the realm of possibility when she posted on Instagram,