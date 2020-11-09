Steven Bergman Photography

As Days of Our Lives celebrated its 55th anniversary recently, one of its longtime stars, Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), is reflecting on her decades on the show. The redheaded star has been on DAYS for 47 years, seeing many changes on the NBC soap.

She told Soap Hub:

When I first started, the show was half an hour long and we only had 12 cast members. Maggie had never been to the big city because she’d been in a car accident when she was a little girl and her parents had been killed.

In 1975, DAYS expanded from 30 minutes to a full hour. That meant more cast members, but pacing really picked up recently. Rogers noted:

It became faster [when we went to an hour], but nothing’s been faster than the last 10 years!

Through all the changes and COVID-19 restrictions, Rogers remains appreciative of the late Ted and Betty Corday, co-creators of DAYS, and the current showrunner, their son, Ken Corday. She said: