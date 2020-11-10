Carrie Ann Inaba Talks That 'Talk': "Yes, We're Looking" for a New Co-Host

Steven Bergman Photography

On the heels of Eve announcing her impending exit from The Talk, co-host Carrie Ann Inaba weighed in. The dancer offered her two cents, telling Entertainment Tonight how much she'll miss the Grammy-winning rapper.

Inaba shared of Eve's departure:

That's heartbreaking because we are so close, all of us. It's really sad, but at the same [time], it's a mixed bag of emotions because Eve wants to start a family. She's glowing. Something is right for her to be where she is.

But Eve's spot at The Talk table might not be vacant for long. Inaba revealed:

Yes, we're looking. We're going to make sure that while no one -- let's just make sure -- no one can replace Eve, we are going to look for somebody that brings a lot to the show and we will do our audience proud, I promise you.

What type of person does she think will be a good fit? Inaba shared: