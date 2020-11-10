Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Reign Edwards (ex-Nicole) is doing big things. The actress is set to star in the upcoming drama Love You Anyway, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, helmed by first-time director Anna Matz, comes from Wayfarer Studios, the brainchild of former B&B actor Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham). The film is part of Baldoni's Six Feet Apart Experiment, which challenges creatives to work with COVID-19 restrictions and pairs new directors with veteran filmmakers.

Love You Anyway centers on Mackenzie (Edwards), whose journey to adulthood is chronicled on home video. Growing up alongside her is her best friend, Lucas (Charlie Gillespie). But as Mackenzie's struggles with depression worsen, she must dig deep and fight. Also booked for the project is Gillian White (ex-China Lee, Days of Our Lives) as Mackenzie's mother, among other actors.

Matz and her team are filming much of Love You Anyway on iPhone in order to capture "raw performances," noted the trade paper. Matz added: