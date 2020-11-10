Judge Judy Provides an Update on 'Judy Justice'

Steven Bergman Photography

Judith Sheindlin is opening up about her new Amazon program, Judy Justice. The departing star of Judge Judy spoke to Page Six when fans can expect it, plus what made the streaming service the perfect home.

RELATED: Judge Judy to End After 25th Season, New Series Judy Justice Gears Up for Debut

RELATED: Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Court Show Heads to IMDb TV

Sheindlin got frank, saying:

My new show is ‘Judy Justice.’ Start date, December. Some details are iffy because COVID makes production cumbersome. It will be on Amazon. Why Amazon? Because they run everything. They have resources. Great attitude. Like my old butcher Sam. Sam doesn’t do stupid. So I should change and get another butcher? We’ll shoot in LA. My sense is the audience can take a little more of me, so I’ll deliver 120 episodes.

The one constant between Judge Judy and Judy Justice? The judge herself. She explained:

Program, characters, the set, everything will be different. Me, the same. Me always in the middle chair. Governing by committee is not my strong suit. And unless the audience wants to see me in a two-piece bathing suit, I’ll wear a robe. Different color. Maybe eggplant color.

And don't expect Her Honor to retire anytime soon. She dished: