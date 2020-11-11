Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 9, 2020

All My Children
- Vincent Irizarry (ex-David) has partnered with The Boisset Collection to sell wines, he announced on Instagram
- Lamman Rucker (ex-Marshall) will star in the OWN holiday flick Cooking Up Christmas, premiering Dec. 15
- Jamie Luner (ex-Liza) will star in the Lifetime Christmas movie The Christmas High Note, premiering Dec. 22 on 8 PM EST
Another World
- Jackée Harry (ex-Lily) will star in the OWN holiday flick A Christmas for Mary, premiering Dec. 8
As the World Turns
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Guiding Light
- Melina Kanakaredes (ex-Eleni) voices Ariana in Netflix's new animated streaming series, Blood of Zeus
- Johnny Messner (ex-Rob) will star in the Lifetime Christmas movie The Christmas High Note, premiering Dec. 22 on 8 PM EST
The Young and the Restless