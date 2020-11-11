Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 9, 2020

Tequan Richmond

All My Children

  • Vincent Irizarry (ex-David) has partnered with The Boisset Collection to sell wines, he announced on Instagram
  • Lamman Rucker (ex-Marshall) will star in the OWN holiday flick Cooking Up Christmas, premiering Dec. 15
  • Jamie Luner (ex-Liza) will star in the Lifetime Christmas movie The Christmas High Note, premiering Dec. 22 on 8 PM EST

Another World

  • Jackée Harry (ex-Lily) will star in the OWN holiday flick A Christmas for Mary, premiering Dec. 8

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Melina Kanakaredes (ex-Eleni) voices Ariana in Netflix's new animated streaming series, Blood of Zeus
  • Johnny Messner (ex-Rob) will star in the Lifetime Christmas movie The Christmas High Note, premiering Dec. 22 on 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

