Theo Carver might only be in Salem for a short visit, but Cameron Johnson loved his stint on Days of Our Lives as the legacy character. The actor tells Soap Opera Digest about the challenges of joining a show during COVID-19 and possible returns.

Johnson explained of his entry to DAYS:

I was completely nervous; I was out of my mind. Just coming to the show during Covid, they have all these safety guidelines in place and you have to wear a mask everywhere and you’re not able to meet with anybody beforehand. If you want to go through a scene, you have to do it from the telephone in your dressing room. So the first time you’re meeting your scene partner is when you're setting foot on the set.

Sparks flew when Theo reunited with his ex, Claire Brady (Isabel Durant), on screen. Johnson enthused:

She is amazing. It wasn't hard to have that connection with her.

Although Theo will return to South Africa after bumping into Claire, Johnson would love to head back to Salem sometime in the future. He dished: