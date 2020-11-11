Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #984: On The List of Things No One Asked For in 2020

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Quinn and Shauna face off on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Abby uncovers a secret about her parents on Days of Our Lives.

Alex is back in Port Charles on General Hospital. Why is GH revisiting Franco's tumor?

The Abbots throw side eye at Theo during the reading of Dina's will on The Young and the Restless. The Bold and the Beautiful's Sally arrives in Genoa City.

