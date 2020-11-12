Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Thanks Fans for Support

Alex Trebek's wife, Jean, is speaking out to fans of the Jeopardy! host about their outpouring of love after his passing. Jean thanked fans on Instagram for their support on the heels of her husband's death on Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead At 80

Jean posted a picture of herself with Trebek on their wedding day where she said,

Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.



Read the touching message below.