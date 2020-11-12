Days of Our Lives' Mike C. Manning Discusses "Suspicions" About Charlie

Days of Our Lives newcomer Charlie (Mike C. Manning) is a man full of possible secrets. Manning opened up to Soaps.com about speculation over his character's past and fan support of Charlie's burgeoning romance with Claire (Isabel Durant).

Fans have been wondering whether Titan Industries intern Charlie, rather than Tripp (Lucas Adams), had something to do with Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) rape. Manning didn't confirm or deny, but teased:

I know everybody, including fans, is trying to figure out exactly what happened to Allie in London. There are a lot of suspicions circling around several characters, and Charlie is one of them.

One character who's taken Charlie under his wing is slightly-reformed bad boy Xander (Paul Telfer). Could Charlie be taking some tips from his mentor in more ways than one? Manning said:

Xander gives other characters hope. I mean, the guy has killed people, he’s kidnapped people… he’s done a lot of bad things! Yet people really like him. He’s like the lovable villain.

Can viewers expect more of Charlie and Claire? Manning mused: