ViacomCBS

Former Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo (ex-Nicholas Alamain) was arrested and charged with domestic assault. Longo, who also starred on the now-defunct Nickelodeon primetime sudser Hollywood Heights, is accused of coming home late to his Clarksville, Tenn. home last Thursday night and getting into an altercation with his wife.

According to ClarksvilleNow.com, once Longo came to the house, he started accusing Stephanie Clark of being unfaithful when the argument turned violent. Longo allegedly shoved her face with his forearm. While no bruises were visible on Stephanie, she claims the incident left her with a sore jaw and neck. Longo was arrested the following day on a warrant, and he posted a $2,500 bond. There is no prior violent history between the couple.

This isn't Longo's first brush with the law. In 2013, he was arrested in Los Angeles for a DUI, where he made a plea deal which required him to attend alcohol education classes.