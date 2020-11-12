Terry McMillan Announces 'Waiting to Exhale' TV Series

20th Century Fox

Bestselling author Terry McMillan shared on Twitter that an adaptation of her novel Waiting to Exhale is headed to TV. Of course, Waiting to Exhale was previously made into a smash-hit film of the same name.

A number of esteemed names are already attached to the series. Executive producing the project is none other than Lee Daniels (Empire, Monster's Ball), McMillan noted. Sisters Attica Locke (Little Fires Everywhere, When They See Us, Empire) and Tembi Locke (an actress and author of the memoir From Scratch) have signed on as writers, while Anthony Hemingway (whose many credits range from Empire and American Crime Story to Glee and The Newsroom) is set to direct.

Read McMillan's announcement below: