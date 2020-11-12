The Young and the Restless Spoilers: GCPD Looks at Billy for Chance's Shooting!

Billy: The Abbott bad boy (Jason Thompson) is in some hot water, all because of Adam (Mark Grossman). At Society, Billy talks to Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Lily (Christel Khalil) about Adam not being a suspect in Chance's (Donny Boaz) shooting. Billy tells them he wants to dig into Adam's business dealings to find a suspect when Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pops up.

She grills Billy on whether he busted a cap in Chance meant for Adam, which he denies. Billy informs them he can't stand Adam, but he'd never resort to going that far. Later, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) questions Billy about the history he has with Adam. Billy Boy starts to figure out he's the new suspect, and he needs a lawyer.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) provokes her little brother. Will Adam take the bait?

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) has a blunt conversation with Adam to bring him down to earth. Watch for Victor to reach out to Sharon (Sharon Case) for help and attempt to stop his youngest son from traveling down a dark path. Will Victor be successful?

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) discovers his baby girl, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), has been partaking in underage drinking. Look for Nick to find out Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) already knew and to chew her out for not telling him.

Amanda: The legal ace grills Lily about her relationship with Billy. Watch for Amanda to wade through the murky waters of friendship with Devon (Bryton James) carefully.

Lily: The communications exec attempts to referee things between her brother and cousin Nate (Sean Dominic).

Nina: The writer (Tricia Cast) comes to Genoa City to check on her baby boy.

Chance: The former Fed asks for Victor's blessing to marry Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Chloe/Chelsea: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has a demand for the designer/con artist. Will Chelsea obey?

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) has a new partnership.