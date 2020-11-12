WATCH: Coronation Street Is Named the World's Longest-Running Soap Opera

A coronation is in store for Coronation Street! The BBC reports the Guinness Book of World Records has officially recognized Corrie as the world's longest-running extant TV soap opera.

The UK sudser previously achieved the title in 2010, but records were updated ahead of Corrie's impending 60th anniversary in December. Longtime star William Roache (Ken Barlow), who's been on the show since the beginning, was acknowledged as the world's longest-serving soap actor.

Roache, 88, said:

I have been very fortunate to have been in this wonderful programme which has carried me into this world record.

Series producer Iain MacLeod said of Roache:

I heartily congratulate him for his peerless professionalism, unstinting commitment to the show and ongoing brilliance as an actor.

Watch the announcement below from stars Sally Dynevor (Sally Webster) and Joe Duttine (Tim Metcalfe).