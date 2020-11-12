WATCH: Coronation Street Is Named the World's Longest-Running Soap Opera

Author:
Publish date:
coronation street logo

A coronation is in store for Coronation Street! The BBC reports the Guinness Book of World Records has officially recognized Corrie as the world's longest-running extant TV soap opera.

The UK sudser previously achieved the title in 2010, but records were updated ahead of Corrie's impending 60th anniversary in December. Longtime star William Roache (Ken Barlow), who's been on the show since the beginning, was acknowledged as the world's longest-serving soap actor. 

Roache, 88, said:

I have been very fortunate to have been in this wonderful programme which has carried me into this world record. 

Series producer Iain MacLeod said of Roache:

I heartily congratulate him for his peerless professionalism, unstinting commitment to the show and ongoing brilliance as an actor.

Watch the announcement below from stars Sally Dynevor (Sally Webster) and Joe Duttine (Tim Metcalfe).

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

coronation street logo
Soaps

Coronation Street, Emmerdale Announce Spinoff Shows

coronation street logo
Soaps

Here's How Coronation Street Is Bringing COVID-19 to Life On Screen

coronation_street_logo
Pop Confidential

Long-Running British Soap Opera Coronation Street Airing on Hulu and Hulu Plus

Pop Confidential

Coronation Street Tony's Confession