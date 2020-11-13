Lawrence Saint-Victor

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is surprised when Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) pulls out an engagement ring. Carter sings her praises . . . how he's blown away by her . . . how she makes everything better . . . and how she inspires him every day. He acknowledges that others may find this engagement to be fast and they would be right, but life is short. You can't wait when joy is knocking on the door.

Carter declares his love for Zoe as he drops to one knee. He wants a life with her, kids included. He's ready to commit his life to her. He then asks a teary-eyed Zoe to marry him. Just then, a smoke alarm sounds in Carter's apartment.

Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon de Metz) come downstairs. They wonder what's going on. Carter goes to find out if it's just his loft or if other alarms are going off. Paris and Carter leave the apartment.

Zoe looks like a deer caught in the headlights, which of course, Zende zeros in on. He asks if Zoe's okay and she's too stunned to answer. Zende notices the ring and asks her if Carter proposed to her.

