Brooklyn Public Defender Brian Buckmire to Co-Host 'Law&Crime Daily'

Law&Crime Daily

From the courtroom to the TV screen! Brooklyn public defender Brian Buckmire is slated to co-host Law&Crime Daily, according to Broadcasting & Cable. Law&Crime and Litton Entertainment kicked off the program, which covers court cases and true crime with ace legal expertise and insights, in September.

Buckmire will take the place of Aaron Keller, who will keep contributing to the L&C website while practicing law. Terri Austin will continue to co-host the show - EP-ed by ABC chief legal correspondent Dan Abrams - alongside Buckmire. The youngest homicide attorney in Brooklyn's Legal Aid Society in 2019, Buckmire has garnered six acquittals in six jury trials.

Law&Crime president Rachel Stockman stated:

Brian is a practicing attorney who deals with real prosecutors and real defendants who are facing the very issues we discuss and cover on Law&Crime Daily each day. We are thrilled that he will continue to bring his unique experience and perspective, now to lead the show on a daily basis.

Buckmire shared on Twitter: