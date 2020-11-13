Paul Telfer

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is busy, busy, busy looking at a file at the Salem PD. Jan (Heather Lindell) saunters in and Shawn wants to know what she wants. He's in a foul mood and blames Jan. Shawn points out that Belle (Martha Madison) is spending all her time with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) because she pressed charges against him. Jan counters that Belle didn't have to take Philip's case.

Jan wants to know where they are since they have a meeting with Melinda (Tina Huang). Shawn takes the opportunity to let Belle and Philip know that Jan is in da house. Shawn busts into the interrogation room and finds Philip on top of Belle on the table! You know what's next . . . Jan awakens from her daydream. As people do in Salem, she talks to herself out loud about how Shawn will be hers when he dumps Belle. Enter Claire (Isabel Durant).

In real time, Shawn asks Belle to breakfast. She declines because she has to meet up with Philip. Shawn isn't thrilled, but Belle reminds him they talked about Philip needing help. Shawn teases that he hopes she charges Philip her highest fee.

Xander (Paul Telfer) is on the phone with Uncle Vic (John Aniston). He tells Victor that since Philip has an explanation for the money transfer, he will let it go. The stress ball he's holding is bearing the brunt of his frustration. After he hangs up, Xander vows he's not really letting it go.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Philip is also on a call. He lets the mystery person know that Victor bought his story and Xander will get off his back. Philip says they have nothing to worry about. Little does he know, Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) outside the room listening to him.

Lani (Sal Stowers) is talking to Brady (Eric Martsolf) . . . you guessed it . . . on the phone. Lani tells Brady she's glad he told her and wouldn't want him to keep it from her. Eli's (Lamon Archey) nearby and looks a bit concerned. He wants to know what they were talking about.

