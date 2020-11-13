General Hospital's Kim Delaney (Jackie) is slated to star in an upcoming Lifetime movie. In a press release, the network announced Delaney will headline its new "Ripped from the Headlines" flick, The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice. It will premiere in winter 2021.

The film is inspired by the real-life story of Mari Gilbert. After her daughter, Shannan, vanished, Gilbert tirelessly worked to find answers. Her persistence led the cops to 19 bodies being uncovered on Ocean Parkway near Jones Beach State Park in Long Island. Many of these victims were believed to have been murdered by the same, unidentified serial killer.

Emmy-winning journalist Deborah Norville covered Gilbert's journey for Inside Edition. Norville will executive produce the movie, along with Elizabeth Stephen. Lighthouse Pictures will produce, while Sony Pictures Television will distribute.

Starring opposite Delaney will be Eugene Clark as PI "Herc" Zinneman and Katharine Isabelle as Shannan. John Pielmeier (The Pillars of the Earth) will write the script.