Today Show's Al Roker Announces He's "Back Home" After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A week after sharing his prostate cancer diagnosis, the Today Show's Al Roker is updating fans on his progress. On his Instagram account, the weatherman shared that he has undergone surgery and is "back home." 

Roker thanked the medical team at Memorial Sloan Kettering's Josie Robertson Surgery Center. He also expressed gratitude to fans and viewers, as well as his co-workers, who sent him care packages. 

Check out his touching message below.

