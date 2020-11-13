The Young and the Restless Recap: Faith Scrambles to Hide Her Drinking From Phyllis

Alyvia Alyn Lind

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is on the phone in Chancellor Park. When she's done, she spots Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) sitting on a bench and asks if she's okay. Faith claims she is and tells Phyllis she took a sick day from school. Phyllis wonders why she's in the park. Faith tells her she felt woozy and sat down, but the feeling has since passed. She adds the fresh air is helping her feel better.

Faith catches sight of Jordan (Madison Thompson) coming up behind Phyllis. She signals her bud not to approach by shaking her head. Jordan picks up the cue and turns away.

Faith thanks Phyllis for checking on her and says she's going to stick around. Phyllis offers to call Nick (Joshua Morrow), but she balks and says she's going to the coffee house. Faith promises to call Phyllis if she needs anything.

Jordan comes back and tells Faith some drunk stories of her own. She teases Faith by calling her a lightweight. Jordan tells her greasy food and water will help.

Phyllis reappears to the startled girls and offers Faith some water. Phyllis introduces herself to Jordan, who decides study hall is a better option than hanging around the park on a school day.

Faith thinks sticking around is a bad idea too. She tells Phyllis she's going to take off, but Phyllis stops her and says they need to talk.

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!