The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Wyatt and Flo Spar Over Mama Drama

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Quinn (Rena Sofer) continues to try to get back in Eric's (John McCook) good graces.

Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) delusions become his reality.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is positively giddy to see Thomas playing nice with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Paris (Diamond White) is thrilled for Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) get all Steffy and Liam with Kelly.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) is ready for Quinn to exit stage left.

Liam continues to not buy what Thomas is selling.

Quinn and Shauna (Denise Richards) come to blows.

Mannequin Hope stuns Thomas WITH HER WORDS.

Flo and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) battle over their troublesome mothers.

Zende (Delon de Metz) puts his own feelings aside to be nice to Zoe.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) doesn't know what in the world is going on.