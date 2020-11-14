Days of Our Lives Promo: Jennifer Nails Kate Right In the Kisser

Cady McClain

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) come to blows on Days of Our Lives. When Kate taunts her about Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer doesn't hesitate to respond!

Dust off your memories and get out your tissues . . . Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) prepare for their upcoming wedding day. John (Drake Hogestyn) is thrilled to escort his baby down the aisle.

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) swallows hard when Shawn grills him about his manly intentions with Claire (Isabel Durant).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) maintains his son Tripp (Lucas Adams) is innocent of rape, but Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) remains firm about Tripp's guilt.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) goes undercover only to find out that Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) contact is none other than the very much alive, and impatient, Ava (Tamara Braun).

Lani (Sal Stowers) presses Eli (Lamon Archey) for the truth about Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), but he's not so willing to give it up as fast as she'd like.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: