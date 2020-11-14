Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jan Spears Tries to Make Amends With Belle ON HER WEDDING DAY!

Heather Lindell

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Lani (Sal Stowers) electronically eavesdrops on Abe (James Reynolds) and Eli (Lamon Archey).

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) and Claire (Isabel Durant) aren't shy about getting a little closer.

Ava (Tamara Braun) is back and pulling Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) strings.

It's Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas' (Brandon Beemer) wedding day!

Tripp (Lucas Adams) does some fast talking to keep Allie (Lindsay Arnold) from pressing charges.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) have a showdown!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) peeks in on Philip.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) buckles like an accordion when Lani asks him about Eli.

Philip tries to pull Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) close.

Lani goes IN on Eli.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) pays Belle a visit, and gives her a little gift . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Abigail (Marci Miller) has an apologetic sit down with Jake.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) happens upon Jake (Brandon Barash) and Kate in a lip lock.

Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn) and Shawn Douglas want a moment with Charlie.

Brady pays Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) a visit in the pokey.

Philip owes the Vitali family because he likes to gamble.

Gwen fans the fires between Chad and Jake.

Ava pays Steve (Stephen Nichols) a visit.

Sarah produces evidence of Philip's dirty deeds.

Gwen pays Dr. Rolf (William Utay) a visit.

Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) continue to go rounds about Tripp.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) does his damndest to earn Jennifer Rose's forgiveness.

Jake gets a new boss.