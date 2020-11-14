General Hospital Spoilers: Jason Has a Thought and Shares It With . . . The Britch

Steve Burton

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is despondent.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) has a heart to heart with Michael (Chad Duell).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has another little chat with Kentucky Fried Martin (Michael E. Knight).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) study for college tests.

Nina finds out some news about her not so dead daughter.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wonders what is going on.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) asks Jason (Steve Burton) to remember they are in a relationship, er, um, I mean, for some help.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) steps out on a dangerous ledge.

Carly (Laura Wright) warns Jax (Ingo Rademacher) to tread carefully.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) work as a team.

Julian (William deVry) has a new plan.

Jason has a thought and decides to share it with Britt.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) has a heart to heart with mama Laura (Genie Francis).

Monica (Leslie Charleson) has even more motherly words for Ned (Wally Kurth) about Brook Lynn (Briana Lane).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) minces no words with Cyrus (Jeff Kober).