Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna) opened up to the Australian Daily Telegraph about her time on the CBS soap. She revealed how working on B&B keeps her constantly surprised.

Richards teased:

Well, I will say there’s a surprise twist with my character that even I was surprised by. When I got sent the script, I learned a lot of things about my character. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s now that I expected.’

She added that she's so enjoyed the gig that she signed on for a longer period, noting: