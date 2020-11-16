Denise Richards Talks "Surprise Twist" on The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna) opened up to the Australian Daily Telegraph about her time on the CBS soap. She revealed how working on B&B keeps her constantly surprised.
Richards teased:
Well, I will say there’s a surprise twist with my character that even I was surprised by. When I got sent the script, I learned a lot of things about my character. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s now that I expected.’
She added that she's so enjoyed the gig that she signed on for a longer period, noting:
My character is so much fun to play. I love doing this show. I originally signed on for three months, but continued a two-year contract after that because I loved it so much.