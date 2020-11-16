Denise Richards Talks "Surprise Twist" on The Bold and the Beautiful

Author:
Publish date:
Denise Richards

The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna) opened up to the Australian Daily Telegraph about her time on the CBS soap. She revealed how working on B&B keeps her constantly surprised.

Richards teased:

Well, I will say there’s a surprise twist with my character that even I was surprised by. When I got sent the script, I learned a lot of things about my character. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s now that I expected.’

She added that she's so enjoyed the gig that she signed on for a longer period, noting:

My character is so much fun to play. I love doing this show. I originally signed on for three months, but continued a two-year contract after that because I loved it so much.

